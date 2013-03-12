One Of The Worst Teams In College Basketball Will Play In The NCAA Tournament

Photo: ESPN

There are Cinderellas and then there is Liberty University, a school founded by Jerry Falwell in 1971.The Flames will be one of 68 teams in the NCAA tournament despite being ranked 287th out of 347 division I schools, according to RPI.



Liberty, who entered the Big South Conference tournament with an 11-20 record, won four straight games earning a berth in the NCAA tournament. They completed their improbable run by beating three of the four top-seeded teams in the tourney, including Charleston Southern in the championship game.

Liberty started the season by losing their first eight games. And until they won their final five games, they had only won more than one game in a row only once all season (a 3-game winning streak in December).

But thanks to getting hot at the right time, Liberty will now find itself in one of the Tournament’s early week opening round games.

