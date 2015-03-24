Liberty students went crazy on gossip app Yik Yak during Ted Cruz's presidential campaign announcement

Maya Kosoff

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced his campaign for president at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday. Liberty is a Christian school, founded by conservative pastor Jerry Falwell in 1971.

Student attendance at Cruz’s presidential campaign announcement was mandatory, according to the New York Times.

A group of students showed up to the announcement wearing shirts supporting Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who will likely rival Cruz in 2016.

Others took to Yik Yak, an anonymous social app, to talk about what was happening in front of them.

Some students didn’t seem to like Cruz appealing to college students in his announcement.

Reactions from students were mixed.

Yik Yak lets anyone in a 1.5-mile radius post musings that other nearby users can upvote or downvote.

