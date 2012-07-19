New York's Big Shots Helicopter Over To This Exclusive NJ Club For An Afternoon Of Golf

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

It may be in view of New York City, but a day trip to Liberty National Golf Club, the waterfront golf course that opened in Jersey City in 2006, feels like a true escape.That could be because the easiest way to Liberty National from Manhattan is by catamaran. The club’s custom-built, 47-foot boat makes hourly trips from Chelsea Piers and the Financial District, and there are there are televisions and snacks on board to occupy members during the 15-minute ride.



Club members, who include Rudy Giuliani, Phil Mickelson, Matt Lauer, Eli Manning, and Mark Wahlberg, can also opt to arrive by helicopter—the helipad’s located right by the first tee. Of course, members can also drive to the course, which is sandwiched between Liberty State Park and Port Liberté, a waterfront community. If they do, they’ll get a complimentary car wash while they’re out on the green.

For a course that was built on a former landfill, Liberty National gets high marks. It hosted the prestigious Barclays Golf Tournament in 2009 after Westchester Country Club passed on it, and will host the event again in 2013. Fifteen holes on the par 71, 7,346-yard course face the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline.

The club, which was founded by former Reebok CEO Paul Fireman and his son Dan, eventually hopes to build out villas along the waterfront, but that project is on hold until the economy picks up. Right now a lone residence with three rental apartments stands next to the glassy clubhouse, overlooking the New York Harbor.

Membership at the club isn’t cheap, although fees have decreased significantly in the past few years. Full memberships now start in the mid-$200,000 range, compared to around $500,000 in 2009, according to New Jersey Monthly. The club is accepting new members, although it’s nearing capacity.

