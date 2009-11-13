Liberty Media CEO: IAC Is A Big Pile Of Cash, And That's It

Greg Maffei, the President and CEO of Liberty Media on Barry Diller’s Interactive Corp. (IACI):
“The company is largely a pile of cash today. Some of its businesses are performing OK, but many are under-performing. It’s just a big pile of cash right now and that’s it.”
Via David Kaplan at Paid Content.
See Also: Why IAC’s Fancy Headquarters Was A Bad Omen
