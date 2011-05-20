Barnes & Noble Gets $1 Billion Buyout Offer From Liberty

Photo: AP

Liberty Media has offered $1 billion to buy Barnes & Noble, the bookseller revealed this evening.The company said it would consider the deal, which values B&N shares at $17 — a 20% premium over its closing price. Its shares rose 20% after hours on the news.



B&N is evaluating the proposal, which requires the approval of its biggest shareholder, Leonard Riggio.

The move would put Liberty, which is mostly a cable and telecommunications company, into the rapidly growing digital book business.

B&N is best known for its bricks and mortar bookstores, but the company’s Nook electronic book reader is selling well and the company plans to introduce a new version next Tuesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.