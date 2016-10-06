Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson couldn't name the leader of North Korea

Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson drew a blank again.

In an interview with The New York Times, Johnson skirted around a question about whether he could identify North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

When asked if he knew the name of the volatile leader, Johnson said, “I do.”

When he was pressed further to identify the North Korean leader, Johnson sounded incredulous.

“You want me to name the person” Johnson responded. “Really.”

Johnson may have been skittish about answering in order to avoid another gaffe, after two separate occasions in which he flubbed answers to foreign policy questions.

Last week, Johnson failed to name a foreign leader he admired during an MSNBC interview.

And last month, he asked “What is Aleppo?” in a now-infamous interview where he appeared unfamiliar with the epicentre of the Syrian Civil War.

