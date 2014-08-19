Liberian Soldiers Have Been Ordered To Shoot Border Jumpers In Hopes Of Containing The Ebola Virus

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Shoot on sight. That is the instruction Liberian soldiers have been given to prevent anyone attempting to cross the border from Sierra Leone under the cover of darkness.

As the Ebola outbreak in West Africa worsens, Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) deputy chief of staff Col Eric W. Dennis instructed soldiers at the country’s western borderlines in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties to shoot border jumpers, the Daily Observer reported.

Col. Dennis’ instruction was propelled by reports from the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN) confirming that individuals were illegally crossing borders around Bo Water at night.

The extreme measures supplement President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf’s Ebola containment directive to shut down all country borders.

The devastating virus has already claimed more than 1100 lives in West Africa.

Liberian forces are still struggling to track down 17 suspected Ebola carriers who fled quarantine at the weekend.

The United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged affected West African nations to screen all departures in a bid to contain the worst outbreak of the virus.

