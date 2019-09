Libération’s black cover serves as a tribute to those named in it, all killed in three separate (and still unexplained) shootings over the last week.



It’s a good example of the visceral reaction much of France is having at the senseless, and apparently racist, murder of Jewish schoolchildren and Arabic soldiers.

Photo: Liberation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.