Liberals Win: Huffpo Blows Past Drudge

We wondered recently if Matt Drudge was losing his mojo. His traffic has been stagnant this year despite a wide-open election and a raucous year of political scandal. Now Kara Swisher notes that Arianna Huffington’s liberal blog has blown past once-mighty Drudge Report in February according to Nielsen Online and comScore.



The outside measurement data is all over the map (we’d love to see the internal stats), but for Drudge, the trends aren’t good. Perhaps another Clinton presidency would put Drudge back in a fighting mood.

February 2008 monthly unique visitors:

Nielsen Online

Huffington Post: 3.7 million

Drudge Report: 3.4 million

comScore:

Huffington Post: 2.3 million

Drudge Report: 1.6 million

