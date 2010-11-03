Will The GOP Force The US To Default, And Cause A Global Depression?

Last night after Rand Paul won in Kentucky, MSNBC commenter Larry O’Donnell warned that Paul himself could send the world into a global depression.



How?

O’Donnell worries that Paul will torpedo any effort to hike the debt ceiling, and thus cause an immediate default, causing a global depression.

Even if he couldn’t do it on his own, there’s the fear that the GOP-controlled house could prevent the ceiling from being hiked, especially since Michael Steele, head of the RNC, has vowed “no compromise” on this issue.

Anyway, normally this is a perfunctory issue, but with the debt being such a huge issue right now, this is one to watch. A vote will come some time in 2011.

