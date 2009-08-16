Liberals Threaten Whole Foods Boycott Over CEO's Healthcare Stance

It’s a curious phenomenon. Every once in a while, maybe every six months or so, some event in the media reminds Whole Foods (WFMI) shoppers that the company’s (in)famous CEO John Mackey most likely doesn’t share their political beliefs. Mackey is an anti-union libertarian. Most of his shoppers aren’t.



And so it is that his recent op-ed slamming Obamacare has got some predictable blowback from customers, who, generally speaking, are sympathetic to the President and schemes that move us closer to universal care.

Across the internet, there are lots of folks calling for a Whole Foods boycott.

Will it make a difference? Boycotts are hard to coordinate on a mass scale, and it will probably blow over. And what’s unfortunate, is that rather than hearing out someone who’s devoted his career to healthier foods and a model of agrictulture that rejects the current, agribusiness approach, people just assume that he must be wrong and evil to put forth his beliefs.

Whether it’s the townhall protesters or the Whole Foods boycotters (who are far less obnoxious) very few people seem interested in actual debate.

