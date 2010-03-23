Liberals' Next Order Of Business: Making Sure We Don't Do Anything About Social Security

Hey, didja hear? Social Security is, based on some measures, already in the red! You probably didn’t. The news got lost over the last few weeks, as the nation’s media focused exclusively on healthcare reform.



The fact is, however, the Social Security “crisis” once a nebulous, far-off concept is now on our doorstep.

The question is: what are we going to do about it?

And the answer is: not much.

The New York Times correctly identifies Social Security as the “next big issue,” but then notes that there’s a strong desire to do nothing.

Some liberals, however, already have begun mobilizing to oppose any changes to Social Security benefits, arguing that the program does not face an imminent crisis. A group called Social Security Works began forming in January, with financing from Atlantic Philanthropies, and is seeking alliances with other groups.

In Congress, the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democratic leaders, who last year quashed White House talk of forming a Social Security task force, are not likely to be eager after the 14-month battle over health care to confront so controversial an issue, certainly not before November’s elections.

Wonder if we’ll hear the same kind of “people vs. special interests” talk out of the media on this one?

