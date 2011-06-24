Liberals Look To Start Their Own Tea Party Group (Again)

Can liberal groups develop their own Tea Party?

Former Obama official Van Jones and MoveOn.org launched “The American Dream Movement” last night, the latest liberal group trying to both copy and combat the influence of the Tea Party.The group’s website says the “American Dream Movement” is not going away “until Americans can find jobs, afford to go to college, retire with dignity, and secure a future for their children and their communities.”



The group will hold house parties around the country this summer and developing a “Contract for the American Dream,” to be used as a litmus test for democratic candidates.

Unlike the Tea Party, which gained national prominence in part because of its successful primary challenges to Republican incumbents, Jones told The Washington Post his group is not “about primaries.”

But, MoveOn.org’s executive director Justin Ruben said the movement will push back against Democrats who don’t adhere to its principles.

This isn’t the first time the left has tried to start its own Tea Party movement. Last year liberal groups worked together briefly under the name “One Nation” in advance of the 2010 midterm elections. The group quickly dissolved.

