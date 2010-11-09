Liberals Are Terrified Because Pelosi And Reid Are Still Around

The election result was really the worst-possible result for Obama’s 2012 re-election prospects in part because Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid — two much-hated Democrats — aren’t going anywhere.



The Democrats held the Senate, and Reid held of Sharron Angle, so on that side of Congress, he’s still the man in charge.

And Pelosi wants to stay on as Minority Leader, though she’s angered the NYT (!) editorial page, which has asked her to step aside.

They claim it’s because she’s not a good communicator, and thus her skill set doesn’t match the job, but that’s not the real reason. It’s because everyone hates her, and she’ll hurt the Democrats in 2012.

