We weren’t the only ones who thought Obama’s big Oval Office speech about BP was a disaster. Even the liberal hosts of MSNBC Olbermann and Matthews thought it was terrible.



From Mediaite, here they are slamming The President for a total lack of specifics, and generally aiming low.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.