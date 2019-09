The read from POLITICO is that at this point, the tax deal is likely to pass.



Harry Reid signaled an imminent vote, a sign that a filibuster isn’t likely.

And on the House side of things, liberals anger is “turning to acceptance” that the deal will probably end up passing.

Obviously though the situation is fluid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.