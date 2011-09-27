Michael Lewis's 'Liar's Poker' Is Finally Coming To The Big Screen

Michael Lewis‘s iconic Liar’s Poker — an account of his heady 1980s stint on Wall Street — is finally coming to the big screen.



The project had been kicked around in development at Warner Bros. for years with no real movement.

But there’s nothing like a $20 million box office run to wake everybody up — and with “Moneyball” an official success, Poker is suddenly a hot commodity.

Of course, there’s the small issue of how the film would jibe with the current state of the economy.

There’s enough skewering and spectacular downfall in the book to satisfy audiences’ current presumed attitudes towards corporate America.

But the real question is whether money-worried moviegoers would have an appetite for the subject material at all.

2010’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” made a modest $52 million domestically, with its principals half-apologizing for its themes at every red carpet step.

“Tower Heist,” loosely based on Bernie Madoff themes, will gauge audiences’ interest in November.

But here’s the good news for Lewis and the studio: even though this script has been sitting around for ages, it needs just a little more time to hedge its bets against a lukewarm climate.

And time they’ve got: Lewis still has to pen a new script. No major names, in terms of onscreen talent, have been reported or even floated yet.

That means we’ve got at least (at the very least) 18 months until this hits your local cineplex.

Which gives you plenty of time to read or re-read the book — and decide if a big-screen version would make for weekend escapism or just further migraine fodder.

