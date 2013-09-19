Watch Secret Footage Of The Epic Lobster Meal That Cost A 'Common People'-Slamming Chinese Official His Job

Liang Wenyong, the Communist party secretary of Gushanzi town in the northeastern province of Hebei, has been fired after a secret video of him criticising the average Chinese citizen while eating an expensive lobster meal went viral, Reuters reports.

One copy of the nearly five minute long video is embedded below. According to China Radio International, at the end of video Liang says, “[Chinese citizens] hold rice bowls and eat pork provided by you, but they still curse your mother. Therefore, the common people, the shameless, do not deserve your attention.”

Scrolling text in the video says that the lavish-seafood meal included luxury Wuliangye liquor and Zhonghua cigarettes, and cost up to 10,000 yuan ($1,600).

It’s unclear who made the video, but secretly filmed footage of Chinese officials has been used in blackmail cases before, most notoriously in the case of Lei Zhengfu, a Chongqing party boss fired after his sex tape leaked (for more background on that case, check out this great article at Caixin).

Liang’s swift removal from power perhaps shows how serious President Xi Jinping’s pledge to tackle corrupt officials is, and the spread of the video online shows exactly why China is so worried about “online rumours.“

