Watch Secret Footage Of The Epic Lobster Meal That Cost A 'Common People'-Slamming Chinese Official His Job

Liang Wenyong, the Communist party secretary of Gushanzi town in the northeastern province of Hebei, has been fired after a secret video of him criticising the average Chinese citizen while eating an expensive lobster meal went viral, Reuters reports.
It’s unclear who made the video, but secretly filmed footage of Chinese officials has been used in blackmail cases before, most notoriously in the case of Lei Zhengfu, a Chongqing party boss fired after his sex tape leaked (for more background on that case, check out this great article at Caixin).
Liang’s swift removal from power perhaps shows how serious President Xi Jinping’s pledge to tackle corrupt officials is, and the spread of the video online shows exactly why China is so worried about “online rumours.“
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.