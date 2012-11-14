Billionaire Chinese Entrepreneur Admits He Tried To Join Communist Party As They Get The Best Looking Girls

Liang Wengen, the billionaire founder of construction machinery maker Sany (officially mainland China’s richest man), announced on Sunday that he had long wanted to join the Communist Party as they got the best wives, South China Morning Post reports.



Liang told a press conference he had wanted to join the party more than two decades ago, but was not allowed to due to his interest in private business. He finally joined the party in 2004, and is only one of 30 delegates from the private sector at the 18th Party Congress.

“The wives of the majority of the Communist party members are prettier than the wives of non-Communist party members,” Liang said, according to Malcolm Moore of the Telegraph.

“Chinese girls love Communist party members more because the party members have ideals and are dedicated and ready to make sacrifices.”

While the private lives of communist officials are generally kept under wraps, the scandal involving former Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai led to a wide amount of speculation about possible mistresses.

