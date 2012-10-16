'Argo' Nearly Nabs The Top Spot At theatres—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

… but Liam Neeson ‘takes’ it again.

“Argo” was no match for “Taken 2” this weekend. Though the Ben Affleck film came within two million of Liam Neeson’s action sequel, Fox came out the top winner this weekend.



Five new films entered the top 10 in what will most likely become a record-high October for the box office.

“Hotel Transylvania” has already earned $102.2 million in three weeks. “Taken 2” will over power that number with more than $80 million in total in two weeks.

Summit also saw its seventh-highest opening ever with its new horror flick “Sinister.”

Out of the top 10 this week include “End of Watch,” which dropped six places, Clint Eastwood’s “Trouble with the Curve,” “House at the End of the Street” with Jennifer Lawrence, and “The Master.”

The 3D return of “Finding Nemo” also dropped seven spots below the top 10. And “Atlas Shrugged: Part 2,” based on the novel by Ayn Rand, bombed with little more than $1.7 million.

Here are this weekend’s box-office winners and losers:

10. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” jumped up to the tenth spot this week earning $2.1 million.

9. Martin McDonagh’s quirky comedy “Seven Psychopaths” following seven men who kidnap the wrong man’s dog earned $4.2 million. His last film, “In Bruges,” earned a total of $7.8 million in the U.S.

8. “Looper” featuring Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt falls four spots this week with $6.3 million. In three weekends, the time travel flick has earned $51.4 million.

7.”Frankenweenie” drops two spots at theatres with $7 million. After two weeks in theatres, Tim Burton’s black and white kid’s film has earned $22 million, more than $15 million shy of its $39 million budget.

6. “Pitch Perfect” drops three places and 37 per cent with $9.3 million. The film has now earned $36.5 million to date.

5. Kevin James’ “Here Comes the Boom” earned $12 million. That’s the lowest opening of any of his films to date. “Zookeeper” opened to $20 million last summer while “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” debuted to $31.8 million in 2009.

4. Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” manages to stay among the top five grossing $17.3 million. In three weeks, the kid’s horror flick has surpassed its estimated budget of $85 million with $151.5 million worldwide.

3. Studios can always count on a horror flick to do well. “Sinister” featuring Ethan Hawke earned $18 million, nearly the entire gross of Summit’s earlier film “Man on a Ledge.”

2. Ben Affleck’s “Argo” about Americans trapped during a high point of the Iranian revolution, earned $20 million which is nearly in line with 2010’s $23.8 million debut of “The Town.”

1. Once again, “Taken 2” easily takes the top spot earning $22.5 million. Despite earning an impressive $86.7 million domestically given theatre numbers in the past few weeks, the film is doing even better overseas with a total of $132 million.

