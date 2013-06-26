Liam Neeson Is Getting Paid 20 Times More For 'Taken 3' Than The Original Film

Liam Neeson will pocket a reported $20 million to reprise his role in ‘Taken 3.’

In 2008, Liam Neeson earned a reported $1 million for his action-packed role as retired-but-still kicking CIA agent Bryan Mills in the surprise hit “Taken.”



In 2012, Neeson was reluctant to return to the role for “Taken 2,” but finally agreed after pocketing a reported $15 million paycheck. A small fee for a film that has since gone on to gross $376,141,306 worldwide on a $45 million production budget.

And now, Deadline is reporting that the 61-year-old actor will once again reprise his role for “Taken 3,” set to start production in February.

“Liam Neeson is closing a deal in the vicinity of $20 million to reprise his role as Bryan Mills,” writes Deadline’s Mike Fleming. “Next will come the effort to make deals with Maggie Grace, who played his daughter in the first two films, and Famke Janssen, who played his ex-wife.”

There is apparently already a script “well in the works” from Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, who teamed for the first two films.

And while a director has yet to be hired, Deadline says don’t be surprised if “Taken 2” director Olivier Megaton also returns.

Megaton is the man responsible for the huge box office grosses of “Taken 2,” even earning $50 million more than the orginal.

“When the sequel does better than the original at the box office, and doesn’t cost that much more, of course they will try for the trifecta,” notes Deadline.

Now Neeson just needs to “take” out fellow action star Matt Damon, who earned $26 million for his sequel “The Bourne Supremacy.”

