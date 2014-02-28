Liam Neeson Fights Jon Stewart Over De Blasio's Proposed Horse Carriage Ban In NYC

Comedy Central/’Daily Show’ ‘He won’t even take a meeting with the horse carriage industry. He’s supposed to be representing the New York people, dammit!’ Neeson said while debating Jon Stewart.

Liam Neeson got heated over New York City politics while promoting his new movie “Non Stop” on “The Daily Show” Wednesday night.

“I am a little bit pissed off at our elected new mayor,” Neeson told host Jon Stewart. “He wants to close this horse and carriage industry in New York. There was a poll last week and over 60% of New Yorkers want to keep the horse carriage industry in Central Park.”

Stewart took the opposing side of the argument, saying, “We live right next door to them and I always feel bad for the horses on the streets. It seems like they and the van traffic don’t get along.”

Neeson argued that the horse carriage industry made the roads of New York, to which Stewart shot back, “What do you mean they made the roads? Are the roads made out of horse s—?”

An amazing debate between the two ensued:

Neeson: “These organisations want to put out all this false information about how the horses are treated and these guys treat their horses like their children. Have you been in the stables, Jon?” Stewart: “If the Division of Family Services ever found out that they’re keeping their children in 60-square-foot stalls and feeding them buckets of grain twice a day… That is not good parenting as far as I’m concerned.” Neeson: “He won’t even take a meeting with the horse carriage industry. He’s supposed to be representing the New York people, dammit!” Stewart: “From my perspective, it does not look to be a particularly meaningful life for an animal.” Neeson: “But it is a fulfilling life for an animal, they’re trained for this.” Stewart: “Unless it’s Mr.Ed, we really don’t know.”

Mayor de Blasio, meanwhile, said at a recent press conference,

“I’ll look at the stables,” [But] the bottom line is, we know where we’re going on this.”

Watch Liam Neeson slam de Blasio and argue against Jon Stewart below:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.