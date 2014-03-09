Liam Neeson And Obama Send A Message To Putin In 'SNL' Cold Open

“Saturday Night Live” opened with a sketch in which President Obama, expertly played by Jay Pharaoh, admits to having a hard time convincing Vladimir Putin to stop invading Ukraine.
Obama enlists the real Liam Neeson to send a stronger message.
“I want to give Putin a personal message from me,” Neeson began. “Vladimir, I’ve never met you. I don’t have experience in international diplomacy, but what I do have is a very specific set of skills. Skills that would make me a nightmare for you. By which I mean I’m an actor in Hollywood with a lot of connections.”
Neeson and Obama then presented their project, “written in a language [Putin] could understand”: a video where Obama goes shirtless, wrestles animals, and goes motorbike-riding.
Watch the segment below:
