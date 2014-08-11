A Teenage Boy Became Instagram Famous For These Hilarious, Dead-On Impersonations Of Celebrities

Instagram / WaveriderTaylor Smith and Liam Martin
Liam Martin knows how to rock a wig a lot better than the average 17-year-old boy. The New Zealand teenagerhas won Instagram fameby hilariously recreating celebrity photos.
He’s impersonated everyone from Beyonce to Miley Cyrus, often using food or paper to construct his outfits.
He told the anchor that his mother and grandmother help him make take the pictures and put together his sometimes elaborate outfits.
