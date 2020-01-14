Every single Liam Hemsworth movie, ranked

Steve Dietl/Lionsgate; Dan Power/A24; Frank Masi/Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth has appeared in a wide range of films.

Liam Hemsworth has taken on a diverse range of roles throughout his career on the big screen.

The 30-year-old Australian actor made his big screen debut in a 2009 film titled “Knowing” and has since acted in romantic comedies, thrillers, and more.

Below are the movies that Hemsworth has appeared in throughout his career, ranked according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to trying out new roles, Liam Hemsworth has run the gamut; he’s been the picture-perfect heartthrob in “Isn’t It Romantic,” the loyal best friend in “The Hunger Games,” and even the world’s worst security guard in “Empire State.”

Not all of these characters have earned the 30-year-old Australian actor rave reviews from critics. However, Hemsworth has come a long way from his big screen debut in the 2009 film “Knowing” with Nicolas Cage. Specifically, his role as Gale in the wildly popular film “The Hunger Games” catapulted him to fame in 2012.

Here are all of the movies that Hemsworth has appeared in, ranked according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

17. Hemsworth played a security guard in the 2013 film “Empire State.”

Steve Dietl/Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson appeared in ‘Empire State.’

Synopsis: “Two childhood friends plan to rob an armoured car depository. An NYPD officer stands in their way.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

16. The actor starred alongside Harrison Ford in the 2013 thriller “Paranoia.”

Peter Iovino/Paranoia Acquisitions LLC Harrison Ford and Liam Hemsworth starred in ‘Paranoia.’

Synopsis: “An entry-level employee at a powerful corporation finds himself occupying a corner office, but at a dangerous price: he must spy on his boss’s old mentor to secure for him a multi-billion dollar advantage.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

15. In the 2013 film “Love and Honour,” Hemsworth was an American soldier fighting in the Vietnam War.

IFC Films Liam Hemsworth starred in ‘Love and Honour.’

Synopsis: “When a young soldier in Vietnam gets dumped by his hometown girl, he and his best friend decide to go AWOL and return to the States to win her back.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

14. Hemsworth met Miley Cyrus while filming the 2010 movie “The Last Song.”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth starred as Ronnie and Will in ‘The Last Song.’

Synopsis: “A rebellious girl is sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

13. Hemsworth took on a role as a wanted criminal in the 2019 drama “Killerman.”

Blue Fox Entertainment Liam Hemsworth appeared in ‘Killerman.’

Synopsis: “Two friends launder money in NYC. They make a quick drug deal. Things go wrong as dirty cops are involved. One gets amnesia during escape with the drugs and money.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

12. The actor tried his hand at a new genre in 2016 western “The Duel.”

Movieclips Trailers/YouTube Liam Hemsworth starred in ‘The Duel.’

Synopsis: “A Texas Ranger investigates a series of unexplained deaths in a town called Helena.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

11. Hemsworth starred in the 2016 science fiction film “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

Twentieth Century Fox Liam Hemsworth acted in ‘Independence Day: Resurgence.’

Synopsis: “Two decades after the first Independence Day invasion, Earth is faced with a new extra-Solar threat. But will mankind’s new space defences be enough?”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

10. The Australian actor made his feature film debut in the 2009 drama “Knowing.”

IMDb Liam Hemsworth made his big screen debut in ‘Knowing.’

Synopsis: “M.I.T. professor John Koestler links a mysterious list of numbers from a time capsule to past and future disasters and sets out to prevent the ultimate catastrophe.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

9. Hemsworth appeared alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the 2015 thriller “Cut Bank.”

Dan Power/A24 Liam Hemsworth acted in ‘Cut Bank.’

Synopsis: “A young man’s life is unravelled after witnessing a murder that he filmed in his rural town of Cut Bank.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

8. He appeared with Kate Winslet in the 2015 Australian movie “The Dressmaker.”

Ben King/Broad Green Pictures Liam Hemsworth and Kate Winslet costarred in ‘The Dressmaker.’

Synopsis: “A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

7. Hemsworth joined Sylvester Stallone in the 2012 action movie “The Expendables 2.”

Frank Masi/Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Expendables 2.’

Synopsis: “Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

6. Hemsworth battled authority in the 2014 dystopian fantasy “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

Murray Close/Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.’

Synopsis:“Katniss Everdeen is in District 13 after she shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

5. The actor wrapped up the film series with “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” in 2015.

Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth costarred with Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.’

Synopsis: “Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13 prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of Panem.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

4. In the 2019 romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic,” he played the main character’s too-good-to-be-true love interest.

Michael Parmelee/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth acted in ‘Isn’t It Romantic.’

Synopsis:“A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

3. The actor played a teen that boards a mysterious ocean liner in the 2009 film “Triangle.”

YouTube Liam Hemsworth had a role in ‘Triangle.’

Synopsis: “A group of friends suffer a yachting accident and take refuge on a cruise drifting on the open sea, but quickly realise they were better off on the upturned yacht.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

2. He shot to fame with his role as Gale in the 2012 film “The Hunger Games.”

Murray Close/Lions Gate Films Inc. Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in ‘The Hunger Games.’

Synopsis: “Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

1. Hemsworth costarred with Jennifer Lawrence in the 2013 film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Murray Close / Lionsgate Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’

Synopsis: “Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.