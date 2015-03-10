A bunch of celebrities were in attendance at Instagram's VIP party in London last night

Lara O'Reilly

Instagram’s CEO and founder Kevin Systrom and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver threw an exclusive, invite-only party in London on Monday night at a venue in the shadow of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

It’s the second annual party the photo app has thrown in the UK, which aims to celebrate all the Instagram stars that have made it such a success in the region. Celebrities turned up in their droves.

The biggest star in attendance was One Direction’s Liam Payne. He’s an active Instagrammer who caused a social media storm among 1D fans last year when he launched his account under the name @fakeliampayne.

Here he is posing with Kevin Systrom last night:

He also stopped for snaps with his girlfriend Sophia Smith, and Jamie Oliver.

It looks like Liam got chatting to comedian Russell Brand last night, too.

As did Channel 4 news anchor Jon Snow. 

TV presenters Ant (left) and Dec (right) joined models Jane Parfitt (left) and Jodie Kidd (right) for some drinks.