British defence Secretary Liam Fox Resigns

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Britain’s defence secretary, Liam Fox, has resigned following lengthy allegations that he allowed a close friend to masquerade as an advisor, giving him access to classified information.Adam Werrity met with Fox at the Ministry of defence and on several business trips where he reportedly posed as an advisor to the cabinet minister. He has no official connection with the government and it is feared that he gained access to sensitive information in order to lobby business interests.



It appears new allegations this morning in The Times may have pushed Fox to resign. The British paper alleged that Werrity was being funded by private intelligence firms.

Werrity was being questioned by the British parliament today, for the second time, over his relationship with Fox. It has been widely reported that the two are close Friends and used to live together.

Prime Minister David Cameron had given his conditional support to Fox, with the minister saying he wouldn’t step down. That seems to have been reversed after today’s proceedings.

UPDATE: The Telegraph has Fox’s full resignation letter.

