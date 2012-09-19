Weibo Users Have Declared This Guy A Hero For Standing Up To Anti-Japanese Protesters

Photo: Imgur, Weibo

We included a picture of the man on the right, Li Zhao, in an article that we published earlier this week showing 16 of the craziest images from this weekend’s anti-Japanese protests in China.What may not have been immediately apparent is that Li isn’t threatening violence — he’s warning against it.



The sign that Li is holding on a road in Xi’an reads “CAR SMASHINGS AHEAD, JAPANESE CAR OWNERS SHOULD TURN BACK NOW”.

It’s a clear warning to turn back because an anti-Japanese mob is ahead.

Li’s kindhearted (and somewhat risky) action has lead to him being branded a hero by multiple users on Weibo.

Now Bill Bishop notes that the state-run China Youth Daily newspaper have found him (he wasn’t easily identifiable in the photo) and profiled him.

