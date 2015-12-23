This artist's sculptures will change the way you think about paper

Li Hongbo makes paper creations that expand and contract into beautiful, intricate shapes. He uses an old technique used in Chinese paper gourd making.

His work makes you see paper differently, and challenges your perception of the material. In his latest exhibition, “Irons for the Ages, Flowers for the Day,” Hongbo made brightly coloured paper weapons, that looked more like a flowery garden when expanded from their folded up gun shape.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

