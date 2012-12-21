Joe Lhota's Replacement At The MTA Really Does Not Want The Job

Ferrer (left) does not relish his new leadership position.

This week, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota officially announced he would resign from his post, to explore a run for mayor of New York City.Lhota’s successor, Fernando Ferrer, will have to manage the MTA in the midst of a crisis.



The public transportation system, which serves more than 8 million people every day, is still reeling from Hurricane Sandy, and a fare hike set to take effect in a few months.

Ferrer does not relish the prospect. Asked by Capital if he wanted to replace Lhota, he said, “No.”

He also said, “I hope I won’t be leading very long.”

Ferrer is a former Bronx borough president, mayoral candidate, and current MTA board member. In the wake of Lhota’s announcement, the board voted to make him vice-chair, so he will take over as chairman once Lhota leaves the post on December 31.

He will likely serve until Governor Andrew Cuomo appoints a permanent replacement.

