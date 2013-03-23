LG Is Reportedly Building A Smartwatch Too

LG GD910 Watch Phone (Released in 2009)

Electronics maker LG is working on a smartwatch of its own, according to The Korea Times.



Big tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google are all rumoured to be working on their own smartwatches. But Samsung is the only company that has actually confirmed its plans for a smartwach.

Now, LG seems to rejoin the smartwatch race. LG has made “watch phones” in the past, but they never really took off.

Details of LG’s upcoming smartwatch are limited, but it sounds like it will have a touchscreen and run on either Android or Firefox’s new mobile operating system.

LG already has a vast product line of smart objects: refrigerators, washers and dryers, and TVs, to name a few. So we could imagine LG closely integrating its smartwatch with its pre-existing products, like allowing you to start your smart washer from your wrist.

According to the same report, LG is also working on a Google Glass-like product to keep up its competitive edge.

