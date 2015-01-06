LG's New Washing Machine Is The Most Exciting Thing To Happen To Laundry In Years

LG announced its new washing machine this week at CES in Las Vegas, and it’s pretty exciting stuff.

The machine, called the Twin Wash System, is exactly what its name suggests.

It’s a washing machine with a smaller machine that loads underneath, allowing the owner to do two loads at once.

TechCrunch’s Jordan Crook reports,

The Korean company also added a special new front-loading door that is tilted at a 6-degree angle and is positioned about an inch higher than most other washers, saving users from bending over as much to load and unload laundry. The new washer comes with a technology called TurboWash, using two high-pressure nozzles to spray concentrated detergent directly onto the clothes. It saves water and washes faster, which is good news for everyone.

If that’s not enough for you, it also connects to wifi so you can control the machine and get alerts when your laundry is finished.

