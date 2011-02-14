LG's New Smartphone Lets You Watch And Shoot 3D Without Glasses

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

Photo: LG

LG Electronics showed off two new devices today during Mobile World Congress: a 3D smartphone and a tablet, both based on Android. (MarketWatch)The smartphone, called Optimus 3D, is the first that allows people to watch stuff in 3D without glasses, as well as to take 3D video, thanks to two cameras in the back. Interestingly, LG says they want to focus the device on content creation, not just consumption. They hope this phone will kick-start a wave of user-generated 3D video. If they can make it happen, that could potentially be amazing.

The tablet, called Optimus Pad, has a 9″ screen and weighs 634 grams. Samsung yesterday unveiled a 10″ tablet and we have great pics →

