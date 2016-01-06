The new LG fridge that looks like a giant iPhone lets you knock on the door to see what's inside

LG unveiled a bunch of new things at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

One of its new products is a fridge that looks like a giant smart phone. But the funny looking fridge comes with some innovative features.

The first is a feature that lets you knock on the right fridge door to view contents without actually opening it up. This keeps food fresher and prevents you from grazing.

The second is a smart sensor detector at the foot of the fridge that opens the door automatically when your hands are full of groceries. Just step on the open door projection on the floor in front of the refrigerator and the door pops open. LG says it won’t be triggered when pets step on it, just people.

Here’s everything else LG announced on stage at CES, including a TV that’s as thin as four stacked credit cards.

