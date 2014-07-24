Watch LG's Flexible Display Bend And Curl In This New Video

LG has created a flexible display that can be rolled up like a magazine, and a new video reveals what the bendable screen looks like in action.

The display panel has a resolution of 1200 x 810 pixels and can be rolled up into a tube-like shape with a radius of 3 cm. This particular demonstration doesn’t seem to truly test the limits of the display’s flexibility, however, so we’re only able to see the panel flexed rather than rolled.

While the bendy display isn’t available to purchase, LG has plans to incorporate the screen technology into future televisions.

“We are confident that by 2017, we will successfully develop an Ultra HD flexible and transparent OLED panel of more than 60 inches,” the company said in a press release.

Most people probably won’t need to fold up their TVs in the near future, but the technology could be used to create digital canvases for artists or next-generation projector screens, which are often stored rolled-up. LG has already created a curved smartphone, the LG G Flex, and the new bendable panels could find their way into a more durable version of the G Flex, or theoretically even a curved tablet.

You can check out the display in action below, courtesy of OLED-Info.

