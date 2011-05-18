LG's Next 4G Android Phone Ditches Google For Bing

Photo: via Droid-Live

LG’s Revolution 4G LTE smartphone will launch May 26th on Verizon Wireless. It will be Verizon’s third 4G LTE device to date, alongside the Droid Charge and HTC Thunderbolt.The Revolution is the first 4G LTE device to ship with Bing integration instead of Google.



The phone runs Android 2.2 Froyo, disappointingly, but will run Netflix and have a huge 4.3 inch screen. It’s 1 Ghz Snapdragon processor is already a bit stale–we expect this phone to settle in on the lower end of Verizon’s 4G LTE offerings.

Another old piece of hardware is the 5MP shooter on the back. We would expect 8MP from a brand new 4G smartphone from LG, especially after seeing their G2x for T-Mobile, which has an ultra-fast Tegra 2 dual-core processor.

The Revolution also has 16 GB of pre-loaded SD card memory, and the phone looks and acts a lot like AT&T’s upcoming Thrill 4G except it doesn’t have 3D capabilities.

(Via DroidLife)

Don’t Miss: RANKED: The Top 10 Smartphones On Verizon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.