A leaked document hints that LG's new Nexus smartphone will be a powerhouse

Dan Frommer, The Business Insider The fabled LG Nexus may be powered by a Snapdragon 808 processor.

A leaked document has emerged offering insights on a mysterious new LG smartphone, believed to be the rumoured next Nexus.

The details were revealed on a Geekbench listing spotted by GSMArena and relate to an LG device codenamed LGE LG-F600L. Geekbench is a benchmarking tool used to test the performance of smartphones and tablets.

The LG device listed in the benchmark led to rumours the handset may be an early test model of the next Nexus.

Numerous leaks in the past have suggested LG is one of two companies currently working on a new Nexus smartphone for Google.

Most recently a report from Android Police claimed LG and Huawei are both working on new Nexuses.

The first will reportedly be built by LG and come with a 5.2 inch screen. The second will reportedly be built by Huawei and feature a larger 5.7 inch display.

If the Geekbench listing does turn out to be the LG Nexus then the device will be fairly powerful. The listing says the LG phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor.

The Snapdragon 808 is the same used by LG’s own G4 flagship smartphone, which offers very slick and fast performance.

The Geekbench score on the listing is fairly high. Geekbench scores are based on a variety of tests the application runs when installed on the device that see how the phone runs in different situations. The higher the Geekbench score, the better the phone’s performance.

The Geekbench listing gave the LG phone 1082 single-core and 3298 multi-core performance ratings. By comparison Google’s current Nexus 6, which runs on Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 805 chip, boasts 1053 single-core and 3197 multi-core Geekbench scores.

LG declined to comment on the listing when contacted by Business Insider.

The Geekbench listing follows a separate rumour about Huawei’s alleged Nexus. The rumour stemmed from smartphone leaker Evan Blass, who claimed the Huawei-made Nexus will include an in-built fingerprint scanner and next generation charging technology.

