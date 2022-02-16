The LGBTQ+ glossary: 57 terms you should know when you’re talking about gender and sexuality, from agender to xenogender

The list of LGBTQ-related terms is always evolving to encapsulate every queer identity.

Insider has put together a list of terms on gender and sexuality to best describe everything under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

This is an ever-expanding list, as language is always evolving and growing to best suit our changing perceptions of gender, sexuality, and queerness.

Agender (adj.): someone who is genderless and does not identify as a man, a woman, or any gender along the nonbinary spectrum Source: Teen Vogue

Androgenous (adj.): a person who presents their gender in a fluid way that incorporates both typically feminine and masculine traits Source: Teen Vogue

Androsexual (adj.): a person who is attracted to people on the masculine side of the gender spectrum Source: Cosmopolitan

Aromantic (adj.): a person who has little to no romantic attraction to people

Asexual (adj.): a person who has little to no sexual attraction to people

Aceflux (adj.): Someone on the asexual spectrum whose sex drive fluctuates but generally is asexual

Ballroom culture (noun): a subculture created by Black and Latinx queer communities in the 1920s where people dress up and are scored based on their presentation Indya Moore as Angel on ‘s ‘Pose.’ FX Ballroom has recently gotten mainstream recognition because of FX’s hit series “Pose,” which follows the lives of trans women and femmes of color in New York City in the 1980s. It’s an integral community-building space for many queer people of color, as many often face racism and rejection from predominantly white LGBTQ+ spaces.

Bicurious (adj.): a person who is questioning whether they’re attracted to people of multiple genders

Bigender (adj.): a person who fluctuates across two or more genders on the spectrum or identifies as two or more genders The term bigender initially referred to someone who identifies as both a man and woman. Now, it has evolved to mean someone who identifies as two or more genders.

Binder (noun): a vest used to compress someone’s chest to give it a flatter appearance, often used by trans men and nonbinary people Source: Insider

Biphobia (noun): the specific discrimination that bisexual people face for being bi Source: Insider

Bisexual (adj.): a person attracted to more than one gender

Butch (noun and adj.): a queer person who identifies as masculine The term was originally used to refer to masculine lesbians but has evolved to include nonbinary people.

Cisgender (adj.): someone whose gender matches the sex they were assigned at birth

Cis-het (adj.): short for “cisgender and heterosexual”

Cissexism (noun): giving cisgender people better treatment than transgender people, whether intentional or not

Closeted (adj.): a person who is not openly out about their gender or sexuality

Coming out (verb): when a person tells people about their gender or sexuality People take part in the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke Not all LGBTQ people feel the need to or have the ability to “come out.”

Crossdressing (verb): dressing in clothes associated with a gender that is not your own Someone who crossdresses isn’t necessarily queer in their sexuality.

Demiromantic (adj.): a person who has little to no romantic connection to someone until they have established a strong sexual dynamic

Demigirl (n.): someone assigned female at birth who does not fully identify with womanhood

Demisexual (adj.): someone who cannot feel sexual attraction until they have established an emotional connection with someone

Down Low (noun): a term that originated in Black and brown communities used to refer to men who outwardly identify as straight but have sex with other men behind closed doors “Down Low,” or “DL,” became popularized in the 1990s. While being closeted is not unique to Black and brown communities, the term refers to how the specific intersection of racism and homophobia affects queer men of color in the closet. Source: New York Times

Drag (noun): typically associated with gay men dressing up as women, drag refers to the art of a person of any gender identity dressing up extravagantly and performing in a drag show The practice originated in the 1890s in Black queer communities and served as the basis for Ballroom and modern drag.

Dyke (noun): originally used as a slur against masculine lesbians, the term has been reclaimed by some queer people to self-identify Cis-het people should still refrain from using the term.

Femme-of-center (adj.): a queer person who is feminine. Masc-of-center (adj.): a queer person who is masculine. Femme-of-center people are not exclusively women. Masc-of-center people are not exclusively men. These categories can include nonbinary people and cisgender men and women.

Femme (noun and adj.): a queer person who is feminine in ways that break from traditional femininity and is not necessarily a woman Femme is a shortened, more colloquial version of femme-of-center.

FtM (adj.): a female-to-male transgender person, or a trans man. Not all trans people who fit this description like to be referred to as FtM.

Gay (adj.): a man who is attracted to other men

Gender expression (noun): how someone dresses, cuts their hair, or outwardly expresses their gender Gender expression has nothing to do with gender identity or sexuality.

Gender identity (noun): what someone’s gender is, regardless of what they were assigned at birth, how they look, or who they are attracted to

Gender-nonconforming (adj.): a person who does not fit into traditional gender norms, whether because of their gender expression or gender identity

Genderfluid (adj.): someone who fluctuates along the gender spectrum, sometimes identifying as more masculine and other times as more feminine

Genderqueer (adj.): a person who does not identify as a man or a woman

Heterosexual (adj.): a person who is attracted to people of the opposite sex

Homophobia (noun): discrimination against queer people A new study suggests homophobia could be a mental illness, but leading experts say it’s more of a societal problem. Monika Graff/Getty Images

Lesbian (noun and adj.): a woman who is attracted to other women

LGBTIQA+ (noun): an abbreviation for “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, asexual, and more” The outcome of a scuffle over pride flags at a California farmers’ market demonstrates how video footage of bad behavior is having a moment online. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images The “plus” represents the expanding nature of the abbreviation.

Masc (adj.): a queer person who is masculine in ways that break from traditional masculinity and is not necessarily a man Masc is a shortened, more colloquial version of masc-of-center.

MtF (adj.): a male-to-female transgender person, or a transwoman. Not all trans people who fit this description like to be called MtF.

Mx. (noun): a prefix used to refer to people who are nonbinary

Nonbinary (adj.): an umbrella term for a person who does not identify as a man or a woman

Outing (verb): the act of exposing someone’s gender identity or sexuality without their consent

Pansexual (adj.): someone who is attracted to people of all genders

Polyamory (noun): the concept of ethical nonmonogamous dating and love Polyamorous people often date and love multiple partners, sometimes in trios and sometimes independently of their partners. Unlike cheating, polyamory strives to be ethical and involves informing all parties that the relationship is open.

Queer (adj.): an umbrella term used to describe LGBTQ+ people Athena Sylvers addresses the crowd at the Pride Liberation March, an event highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community in Denver, Colorado, U.S., June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt Many people have reclaimed “queer” — originally a slur for LGBTQ+ people in the 1800s and 1900s — to refer to themselves.

QTPOC (noun and adj.): an abbreviation for “queer transgender people of color” People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith The term was created in part to make space for people of color who are often subjected to racism in predominantly white LGBTQ spaces

Sex assigned at birth (noun): the sex that doctors assign an infant based on their genitalia

Sexual orientation (noun): a category that refers to who a person is attracted to A woman walks past rainbow flags placed on a street during the International LGBT Pride Day, in Villanueva de Algaidas Reuters Sexual orientations include gay, bisexual, lesbian, and pansexual.

Straight (adj.): someone who is heterosexual

Stud (adj.): a term used to refer to masculine Black lesbians “Stud” was popularized in the 1990s because of segregation between white LGBTQ+ spaces and Black LGBTQ+ spaces. It is problematic for non-Black masc-of-center people to call themselves studs.

Transgender (adj.): a person whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth

Trixic (n.): a nonbinary person who is attracted to women, though it doesn’t have to be an exclusive attraction.

Two-Spirit (adj.): an umbrella term for Native American nonbinary communities Like “nonbinary,” “ Two-Spirit ” encompasses genders beyond man and woman, but it explicitly applies to Native American conceptions of gender before colonization and existing today. Gender variance was used as a tool of European colonization to demonize Native people and justify genocide and forced religious conversion.