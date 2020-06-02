20 LGBTQ figures you should know

Bettmann & CBS Photo Archive/ Getty Harvey Milk and RuPaul.

Throughout history, there have been numerous notable and influential LGBTQ figures.

Activists like Marsha P. Johnson, Larry Kramer, and Billie Jean King helped fight for LGBTQ rights in the 1980s.

Today, Lena Waithe, RuPaul, Janet Mock, and Anderson Cooper are notable figures in the community.

The LGBTQ community is made up of a diverse group of people from all over the world, and some have left their mark in powerful ways.

Dating back to the early ’80s, activists like Marsha P. Johnson, Larry Kramer, and Billie Jean King helped fight for LGBTQ rights. Today, icons like RuPaul, Lena Waithe, and Rachel Maddow are picking up where past influencers left off.

From the past to the present, here are some of the most influential LGBTQ figures.

Alan Turing created modern computer science, but he was persecuted for being gay.

Alan Turing.

Alan Turing was a mathematician who is often credited with creating the foundation of artificial intelligence and computer science. He also played a major role in World War II, helping break several German codes.

In the ’50s, he told police that he had homosexual relations with a man and was arrested for gross indecency. He was then chemically castrated. In 1954, he died due to cyanide poisoning.

He was given a posthumous royal pardon in 2013. Three years later, the UK government announced it would posthumously pardon other men convicted of abolished sexual offences, in what was dubbed the “Turing law.”

James Baldwin is one of the most influential gay writers in history.

James Baldwin.

James Baldwin grew up in Harlem, New York, and eventually published his first book, “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” in 1953, which was a semi-autobiographical novel. The following year, he published his groundbreaking novel “Giovanni’s Room” – its main character is a gay man. Throughout the rest of his writing career, Baldwin continued writing books and essays with LGBTQ and African American characters.

Christine Jorgensen was one of the first people to come out publicly as transgender.

Christine Jorgensen.

George Jorgensen grew up in the Bronx, New York, and lived a quiet life. But Jorgensen said she felt like a woman stuck in a man’s body. When she read about a doctor who was carrying out gender therapy in Copenhagen, she jumped at the chance to go.

After hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery in Europe, Jorgensen returned to the US in the 1950s as Christine. Overnight, she became a celebrity, as the media and the general public were fascinated with her physical transformation.

Bayard Rustin worked closely with Martin Luther King, Jr., before turning to LGBTQ activism.

Bayard Rustin.

Although most people associate the March on Washington with Martin Luther King, Jr., Bayard Rustin is the person who actually organised the massive event. In fact, Rustin is the one who taught Dr. King about Gandhi’s belief in non-violence and civil disobedience.

Rustin was also an openly gay man, so he often spoke about the importance of fighting for LGBTQ rights. He shifted his focus from civil rights to LGBTQ activism in the ’80s.

Barbara Gittings was a well-respected activist in the gay rights movement.

Barbara Gittings.

Before the Stonewall riots, Barbara Gittings was on the frontlines, attempting to normalize homosexuality. She joined the Daughters of Bilitis, the first organisation that focused on lesbian rights, and started its New York chapter. Gittings began editing the Ladder, a magazine by and for lesbian women. Beyond that, the activist was important in reversing the American Psychiatric Association’s belief that homosexuality was a mental illness.

Marsha P. Johnson was on the frontlines of the Stonewall riots.

Marsha P. Johnson.

Although Marsha P. Johnson never officially identified as transgender, she is considered a transgender pioneer. As a drag performer, a sex worker, and a self-identified transvestite, Johnson played a major role in the historic Stonewall riots in 1969 that jump-started the gay liberation movement.

After the riots, Johnson became a leader in the community and used the power to open Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, which helped transgender youth.

Sylvia Rivera was a gay and transgender activist, but she’s mainly known for her role at the Stonewall riots.

Sylvia Rivera.

Sylvia Rivera is often credited with throwing the second Molotov cocktail at the Stonewall riots in 1969. After taking her place in history, she joined forces with her friend Marsha P. Johnson to create Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries.

Rivera experienced drug addiction, incarceration, sex work, and minority inequality, so she fought for the rights of many marginalised groups.

Billie Jean King, a professional tennis player, was outed as a lesbian in 1981 and became the first openly gay athlete.

Billie Jean King.

Billie Jean King is one of the most famous names in professional tennis. She earned 39 Grand Slam titles from 1966 to 1975. She also beat Bobby Riggs in the famous “Battle of the Sexes” match. But in 1981, King was outed as a lesbian, and her publicists told her to deny the claim. Instead, she confirmed that she was a lesbian and became the first openly gay athlete.

Harvey Milk was a gay rights activist and politician in San Francisco.

Harvey Milk.

Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay politicians to ever be elected in California. While on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, Milk made a name for himself as a prominent, outspoken LGBTQ activist.

Eerily, Milk predicted his death by saying, “If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door in the country.” He was assassinated in 1978 in City Hall.

Gilbert Baker created the gay pride flag, which remains a prominent symbol today.

Gilbert Baker.

In 1978, Harvey Milk asked his friend Gilbert Baker to make a symbol that would represent gay pride. Using the US flag as inspiration, Baker hand-sewed a rainbow flag. He said each colour on the flag represented something that was important to the community. For example, the hot pink was for sex, and the red was for life. The rainbow pride flag was first flown in San Francisco on June 25, 1978, for Gay Pride Day.

Larry Kramer is known for his writings, but he also created two influential organisations during the AIDS crisis.

Larry Kramer.

Larry Kramer was on the frontlines of the AIDS crisis, trying to bring attention to the disease gay men were facing around the country. In 1981, he created the Gay Men’s Health Crisis organisation, which was the only group devoted to helping those affected by HIV/AIDS. He later created Act Up (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), which was an organisation that held high-profile demonstrations.

In the ’80s, he wrote the play “The Normal Heart,” which chronicled his experience in AIDS activism. In 2011, the play finally went up on Broadway and then was turned into an HBO movie.

Freddie Mercury was known for his flamboyant performances as the frontman of Queen.

Freddie Mercury.

When most people think of the band Queen, they usually think of the masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The man behind the song is Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the band. Not only is he regarded as one of the best singers in history, but he’s also remembered for his outlandish outfits and unapologetic flamboyancy. In 1991, he died from an AIDS-related illness.

RuPaul is a drag queen who has brought the niche art of drag into the mainstream.

RuPaul Charles.

RuPaul got his start in the ’90s in the music industry, releasing his hit single “Supermodel (You Better Work).” At the same time, he appeared in a number of films as his drag persona, including “Crooklyn,” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and “Blue in the Face.” In 2009, he started a drag queen competition show titled “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and it quickly became a hit among the LGBTQ community. Throughout the years, the series gained momentum and has become a major hit for mainstream audiences.

Although she’s known as a commentator, Rachel Maddow is also a longtime LGBTQ activist.

Rachel Maddow.

After college, a young Rachel Maddow became an AIDS activist, joining Act Up and the AIDS Legal Referral Panel in San Francisco. After that, she became the first openly gay woman to be a Rhodes Scholar, and she studied AIDS in prisons. Maddow hosted her own radio show, which was eventually turned into “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC in 2008. The show still airs today, and she continues to be a public LGBTQ activist.

Edith Windsor was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that declared DOMA unconstitutional.

Edith Windsor.

Edith Windsor’s wife, Thea Spyer, died in 2009, igniting a court battle that would change LGBTQ rights forever. The federal government did not recognise Windsor and Spyer’s marriage, so Windsor was left to pay $US350,000 in estate taxes. She waged a war against the Defence of Marriage Act in court. The case went all the way up to the Supreme Court, which ruled that Section 3 of DOMA (which prevented the federal government from recognising any same-sex marriages for the purpose of federal laws) was unconstitutional, paving the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Anderson Cooper is another news anchor who is open about his sexuality.

Anderson Cooper.

Anderson Cooper started as a correspondent for ABC News, but in 2003 he got his own show on CNN, “Anderson Cooper 360.” In 2012, he became the news story when he came out as gay.

“The fact is, I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud,” he said at the time.

Since then, Cooper has become somewhat of a gay icon, appearing on TV and out in public with his close friend, Andy Cohen.

In 2020, he revealed he had a son via surrogate and that he would be raising him with his ex-partner.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful to all those who paved the way,” he said.

Laverne Cox became the first openly trans person to be nominated for an Emmy Award.

Laverne Cox.

Laverne Cox jumped into the spotlight in 2013 when she started playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.” For her role in the series, Cox was nominated for three Emmy Awards. In fact, in 2014, she was the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in an acting category.

The actress is also known as an activist for transgender rights.

Michael Sam was the first openly gay man to be drafted into the NFL.

Michael Sam.

In 2014, Michael Sam came out as gay in an interview with ESPN and made history that same year. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams, becoming the first openly gay man to ever be drafted into the NFL. Unfortunately, Sam was let go from the team, and in 2015, he announced he was leaving the sport for good.

In 2017, Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing.

Lena Waithe.

Lena Waithe won the Emmy for comedy writing for her work on the Netflix series “Master of None.” During her speech, she took a moment to thank the LGBTQ community.

“I love you all and last but certainly not least my LGBTQIA family,” she said in the speech. “I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers – every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Waite also uses fashion as a statement to speak out for the community. In 2019, she wore a rainbow flag to the Met Gala that was Catholic-themed. A year later, she donned a pantsuit that read, “Black Drag Queens Invented Camp” to the same event.

Janet Mock is a transgender trailblazer who is changing the face of television.

Janet Mock.

Janet Mock jumped into the spotlight in 2014 with her memoir “Redefining Realness,” which chronicled her experience being transgender. It became a New York Times bestseller and launched her career. She wrote her second book, “Surpassing Certainty,” in 2017. After that, she moved into television and became the first transgender woman of colour to write and direct an episode of television on Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking show “Pose.” Most recently, she also directed and produced episodes of Murphy’s latest show “Hollywood.”

Time has named her one of the most influential people in the world.

