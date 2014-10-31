The 30 Most Influential LGBT People In Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday publicly acknowledged he is gay, but his sexual orientation has long been known in the tech community and beyond.

In fact, Business Insider named Cook as one of the most important LGBT people in tech back in December 2013.

In light of Cook’s coming-out, we are re-running our list of the most important LGBT people in tech. (We’ve also decided against ranking this list.)

As Business Insider’s Jim Edwards has noted, it’s unfortunate that some famous, successful gay people like Cook might feel pressured to talk about their personal lives while straight CEOs can maintain their privacy.

Still, it takes courage to give up that privacy in order to inspire others to be more open or insist on equality for gays.

