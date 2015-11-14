This is the first smartwatch that doesn't need a phone to make calls

A new smartwatch from LG can make or receive phone calls and texts completely independently from your phone.

“Like Dick Tracy’s watch phone?” Yes! Exactly like that!

LG announced the the new smartwatch on Friday, unfortunately dubbed the “Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE,” which runs Google’s smartwatch software (Android Wear).

You can add a SIM card to the Urbane 2 to connect to your carrier’s cellular and data connection, which means you can roam freely without needing to carry around your smartphone.

For both AT&T and Verizon customers — the largest collective pool of mobile customers in the United States — the Urbane 2 requires its own SIM card. But AT&T customers benefit from AT&T’s NumberSync technology, which doesn’t require its own phone number or data plan. It’s connected to your phone number, as well as your data plan.

Verizon customers will need to get a separate data plan for the Urbane 2.

At the moment, you won’t be able to stream music from apps like Spotify or Pandora, but LG says that feature will be added as soon as Google makes it available on Android Wear.

The antennas to pick up your carrier’s cellular connection, as well as a GPS antenna to determine your location, are built into the 2nd Edition LTE’s straps, which will only be available in rubber.

At launch on Friday November 13th, the Urbane 2 only be available on AT&T for $US299 (or $US199 with a two-year contract), and Verizon customers can pre-order the Watch Urbane 2 for $US449 starting on Friday for a November 19 release.

