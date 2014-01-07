LG Now Lets You Talk To Your Washing Machine To See If Your Clothes Are Ready

The Consumer Electronics Showcase announcements have begun.

At LG’s CES unveiling this morning, the company revealed some exciting news, including a hefty line of new smart TVs, innovations to its LG Studio smart appliances, and its own new fitness tracker device.

LG uses WebOS, the mobile operating system it took over from HP, to power most of the 25 new models of TVs that it’s releasing this year. The televisions will range in screen size between 49 and 105 inches. Improvements to WebOS make LG smart TV set-up and content discovery easier and make switching between TV functions more seamless.

We’ll have photos of what the WebOS TVs can do once the CES floor opens Tuesday.

Of the new TV models that LG announced, the most exciting were the 105-inch and 77-inch curved display sets. These are the world’s first 21:9 curved ultra-HD TVs, and images looked admittedly stunning on both of the screens. Ultra HD, also known as 4K, is the next generation of HD video. These sets have 4,000 pixels across the screen, versus the almost 2,000 pixels HD TVs have today.

Keeping with the curved theme, LG also announced that its curved, flexible, Android-running G Flex smartphone will finally be available in the US in the first quarter of this year, for Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

LG The LG Lifeband fitness tracker.

Another big talking point was innovation with LG’s smart appliances, which use a system called Homechat. Homechat lets you use natural language to communicate with your smart devices (like your washer and dryer, vacuum, or TV), meaning that, for example, you could text your washing machine “what are you doing?” and it would respond with its cycle information. LG partnered with messaging app Line to develop this service.

Finally, LG also announced the launch of its first wearable smart device, the Lifeband touch fitness data tracker. The device will be able to log data track your data without forcing you to manually enter your data into an app. You can also pair the Lifeband with LG’s new heart rate headphones, which measure your heart rate through your ears.

