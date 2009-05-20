LG To Pre-Install Mobile IM App eBuddy In Asia-Pac

Mobile IM company eBuddy has signed an Asia-Pacific distribution deal with Korean mobile phone maker LG. As part of the deal, LG will pre-install eBuddy’s software onto at least 1.5 million phones in India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia.

eBuddy is designed to sign into multiple IM services, including AIM, Facebook, Google Talk, ICQ, and Microsoft and Yahoo Messenger. The mobile IM app has been downloaded more than 20 million times and has 5 million monthly users.

