It Looks Like LG Will Launch A New Smartwatch That Can Make Phone Calls, Too

Less than a month after Samsung unveiled its Gear S standalone smartwatch, a new watch from LG that’s capable of making phone calls has passed through the Federal Communications Commission.

The documents, which were first spotted by 9to5Google, suggest the watch will come with its own 3G radio inside, which means you won’t need to connect it to your smartphone to use the internet or make calls. There’s a chance the watch will work with both Verizon and Sprint’s network since it supports the CDMA radio system, as 9to5Google points out.

The paperwork didn’t reveal much else about the watch, but the rendering below provides a glimpse at its shape.

The Federal Communications Commission This could be LG’s next smartwatch

If this smartwatch does make it to market after passing through the FCC, it would be one of few that can connect to the internet without working through your phone. Most smartwatches, including the Apple Watch, connect to your phone using Bluetooth to display text messages, send emails, and more.

