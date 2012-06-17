LG Slated To Unveil First 3D Smartphone

And they said it couldn’t be done.



“They” meaning the people who said finger smudges mess up the 3D effect, hence the dual-screened approach to the forthcoming Nintendo 3DS (which features separate screens for touching and for 3D imagery).

But it appears as if they were wrong.

Mashable reports that LG is slated to unveil a glasses-free 3D smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (to be held February 14-17 in Barcelona).

Called the LG Optimus 3D, the phone will come with a dual-lens camera that will allow users to record videos in 3D (similar to the Nintendo 3DS, which will allow its users to take pictures in three dimensions). HDMI and DLNA connectivity will also be supported.

Nothing else is known, but with numerous companies gearing up for a glasses-free 3D revolution, Apple is likely to be watching this space very closely.

Chances are the producers of Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon are watching as well, wondering if the LG Optimus 3D would make a good product placement tie-in.

— Louis Bedigian

