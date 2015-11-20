LG has scrapped the launch of its latest smartwatch

LG The new LG Watch is no more.

LG has cancelled the launch of its new Android smartwatch and claims that a “hardware issue” is to blame, reports Android Police.

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE was an Android Wear smartwatch that could work independently from a smartphone. It ran Android Wear watch apps, like fitness trackers and a music player. It looked like a pretty good smartwatch.

But LG has removed the product page for the watch from its website, meaning that customers can no longer view details of the product (it’s archived here.)

LG contacted journalists who were reviewing the new watch to tell them that, actually, it’s not going to be released. “Our engineers were made aware of a hardware issue which affects the day-to-day functionality of the device,” LG said.

Here’s the full email LG sent about the device, via Android Police:

We understand that you are currently reviewing our latest smartwatch; however, late in the quality assurance process for the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, our engineers were made aware of a hardware issue which affects the day-to-day functionality of the device. After further investigation, the decision was made to cancel the rollout of the Urbane 2nd Edition LTE due to the complicated nature of the issue. Whether the device will be available in the future will be decided at a later time. For now, our top priority is to ensure that only products that meet our very specific quality standards are available for purchase.

