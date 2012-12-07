LG Says Google's Nexus 4 Keeps Selling Out Because Demand Is So High

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s latest smartphone, the Nexus 4, launched less than a month ago, but Google has had problems keeping the phone in stock in the online Google Play store.In fact, both times the Nexus 4 became available in the Google Play store, the phone sold out in less than an hour.



Why?

LG, the company that makes the Nexus 4 for Google, told CNET UK it’s due to high demand for the phone. Here’s the quote from LG’s head of mobile in the UK Andy Coughlin:

[The Nexus 4] had proven extremely popular, and as such retailers have been met with huge demand.

However, LG and Google won’t say how many Nexus 4s there were to begin with, so it’s tough to tell if the phone keeps selling out so quickly because the supply is low or because there are an overwhelming number of people trying to buy one.

Either way, the U.S. version of the Google Play store lists shipping times at 6 to 7 weeks for the Nexus 4. If you want one, you’re going to have to wait.

