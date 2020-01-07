LG's futuristic new TV rolls up into a box with the press of a button — and it might cost as much as $60,000

LG LG’s Signature OLED TV R.

LG’s absurdly thin “Signature” series of TVs is getting even more absurd: the latest model is a “rollable” TV.

When not being used, the skinny TV rolls down into a box that also doubles as a soundbar.

It’s an incredible gimmick that comes with an equally incredible price: the 65-inch model starts at a whopping $US60,000.

Before reading any further, you have to see this new television in action:

LG

Pretty impressive, right?

That’s the rollable TV from LG. With the press of a button, it disappears into a relatively small rectangular box.

But the LG Signature OLED TV R, as it’s officially known, is more than just novel trickery – it’s a unique, impressive approach to new TV design. It was unveiled at last year’s big annual tech expo, CES 2019, and this year, we may finally know the price: The futuristic TV starts at a whopping $US60,000 for a 65-inch model.

LG has yet to put an official price on its rollable OLED TVs, but the company’s head of global marketing for home entertainment, JS Lee, told CNET the price tag. (We asked LG ourselves to confirm the US price, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.)

Here’s everything else we know so far about LG’s amazing rollable TV.

The first wallpaper-thin, rollable TV from LG was shown during a stage presentation last year at the annual tech industry expo, CES, in Las Vegas.

LG As you can see above, there are varying levels of openness to the rollable TV from LG, meaning you can adjust the height of your TV based on your needs.

The LG Signature OLED TV R is the next step in the evolution of its “Signature” edition TVs, as LG is announcing for the first time a consumer version of the rollable TV concept.

It’s a gorgeous display capable of top-of-the-line visuals.

LG

LG’s Signature series boasts 4K Ultra HD / HDR capability that’s as good or better than the competition, and it does it on an OLED screen that’s less than a quarter-inch thick.

With the LG Signature OLED TV R, LG is putting that capability into a 65-inch screen that rolls into a relatively slim, attractive piece of furniture when you’re not using it.

Here’s what that might look like if you lived in an impossibly nice Manhattan apartment with remote-operated windows and a super-villain-like view of the New York City skyline.

LG

The idea is simple and logical: To hide the massive black rectangles – screens – that are prevalent in the modern home.

LG’s solution is to roll it into an austere rectangular box that’s easily mistaken for modernist furniture.

The TV can also be used as a slimmer screen for simple functions, like listening to music or seeing the weather and time.

LG

One benefit of the design of LG’s rollable TV is that it can be used in more ways than a standard TV. In “Line” mode, it’s got a dedicated user interface that enables music playback and conveys information like time and weather. You can even use the built-in Amazon Alexa assistant to command it with your voice.

Better still: Even when the display is all the way closed, the soundbar built into the base can be used as a speaker. And for you audio-heads out there, LG describes the soundbar as a, “4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.”

Seriously: it’s very thin.

Play GIF LG

Like, very thin.

A 65-inch Signature series from LG currently costs about $US7,000. The rollable version of that TV costs nearly 10 times that price — it’s said to start at $US60,000.

LG

LG has yet to officially announce the price of the rollable LG Signature OLED TV R, but LG’s head of global marketing for home entertainment, JS Lee, told CNET it would start at $US60,000.

By comparison, the LG Signature OLED TV W8 is currently available in both 65-inch and 77-inch models, and both are so-called “Wallpaper” televisions that don’t roll up. That line of TVs starts at around $US7,000.

The big difference here is that the LG Signature OLED TV R rolls up into a stylish little rectangle, and that difference apparently costs a ton of money.

That it’s essentially a TV stand, TV, and soundbar all-in-one is sure to add a few more dollars to the bottom line, but the bulk of the price difference is assuredly due to its rollable gimmick.

It’s not clear exactly when these will go up for sale, but they’re part of the 2020 line-up from LG and are expected to become available to consumers in the second or third quarter of this year.

Check out LG’s full presentation on the rollable, ridiculously thin LG Signature OLED TV R right here:

