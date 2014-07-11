LG Says Roll-Up TVs Are Just Three Years Away

Apple might be betting on flexible screens for the newest iPhone, but LG is taking the bendy screen to the next level. The electronics company says it’s already made an 18-inch screen that rolls up smaller than a paper towel roll, yet still packs almost a million pixels, Phandroid reports.

But 18 inches is just the beginning. LG says it’s “confident that by 2017, we will successfully develop an Ultra HD flexible and transparent OLED panel of more than 60 inches,” Phandroid says.

The ultrathin TV would likely be pretty pricey. LG sells a 55-inch OLED TV it bills as “pencil thin” for $US9,000. The transition from pencil thin to paper thin probably won’t drive the price down.

Still with a working and rolling version already existing at 18 inches, LG’s super-slim screen could weasel its way into phones, tablets, and phablets before it hits the living room.

