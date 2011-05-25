Here's Verizon's Third 4G Phone -- And It's Launching Tomorrow

Photo: LG

Verizon announced that it’s selling it’s third 4G phone, the LG Revolution, starting tomorrow for $250 on contract.The phone will be the first to ship with Netflix’s Android app, and sports a 4.3-inch touchscreen.



Other notable specs include a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices and a 5 MP camera that can record 720p HD video.

Full press release and specs below:

REVOLUTION BY LG ARRIVES FOR VERIZON WIRELESS

Dynamic Trio of 4G LTE, Entertainment and Power Combine To Make Revolution™ by LG

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN DIEGO – Verizon Wireless and LG Mobile Phones today announced Revolution™ by LG will be available in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores and online at www.verizonwireless.com on May 26.

An entertainment powerhouse, Revolution by LG is the first Android™ smartphone preloaded with the Neflix application, allowing Netflix subscribers access to movies and television shows. Revolution customers can capture and share HD images or videos on a 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen. Built-in HDMI output and SmartShare capability allow customers to share multimedia content with HDMI capable displays, creating an exceptional entertainment experience.

Key features:

4G LTE – customers can expect download speeds of 5 to 12 Mbps and upload speeds of 2 to 5 Mbps in 4G Mobile Broadband coverage areas

1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Android 2.2 platform

Access to more than 200,000 apps available to download from Android Market

Bing Search and Maps

Adobe Flash Player

Rear-facing 5.0-megapixel camera with autofocus and LED flash

1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video chat

720p HD video recording and playback

Wi-Fi connectivity 802.11 b/g/n

Mobile Hotspot capability allows customers to share 4G LTE with up to 8 Wi-Fi-enabled devices or a 3G connection with up to 5 devices

Bluetooth® Version 3.0 Support Profiles: headset, hands-free, object push, advanced audio distribution (stereo), audio/video remote control, file transfer, phone book access

Additional features:

V CAST Apps

Virtual QWERTY keyboard with SWYPE technology

Equipped with Dolby Mobile a for rich listening experience

Extensive image editor includes: crop, rotate, resize, apply filters, image adjustments, draw, write, erase and add stamps

16 GB preinstalled microSD card

